India's Modi celebrates 'record' win in opposition-held West Bengal

KOLKATA: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party swept to victory in key elections in opposition-held West Bengal state on Monday (May 4), conquering a bastion long held by its adversary.

Votes were still being counted under tight security in the state of more than 100 million people, one of five states and territories that held elections in April and May, where results were also being announced on Monday.

But the latest results by the Election Commission of India showed Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won a landmark 206 out of 294 seats in the legislative assembly, marking its first-ever electoral victory in West Bengal.

The BJP returned to power in the northeastern state of Assam for a third time in a row, and in the small coastal territory of Puducherry, where it was a part of the ruling coalition.

The results should put Modi on a stronger footing while he battles a series of economic and foreign policy challenges, including high unemployment rates and a pending US trade deal, ahead of a general election in 2029.

"The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever," Modi, 75, said on social media. "People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed."

"BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas (workers) over generations," Modi said.

Senior party leaders and thousands of supporters celebrated on the streets of the state capital Kolkata, joyously swaying to victory tunes.

The BJP, the ruling party in the national parliament, waged an aggressive campaign to dislodge the powerful regional party of firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee, in power in West Bengal since 2011.

The campaign was marked by protests over the purge of millions of names from voter rolls, billed as removing ineligible voters but which critics said was skewed against marginalised and minority communities.

A visibly agitated Banerjee, 71, alleged that the BJP was in cahoots with the Election Commission.

"BJP looted more than 100 seats. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission," she told reporters in Kolkata, promising to "bounce back".

Banerjee also lost her own seat of Bhabanipur to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by more than 15,000 votes.