India's state elections test Modi alliance as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal voting begins

NEW DELHI: Voting is under way in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Thursday (Apr 23) in staggered regional elections that could test Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance as well as a resurgent opposition.

Polling has already been completed in Assam and Kerala, as well as the federally administered territory of Puducherry, earlier this month. Results from all the elections are due on May 4.

The contests are widely seen as a key barometer of national momentum – and the first major electoral test for both the federal government and the opposition amid economic uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict.

For the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the stakes are significant.

The coalition, led by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently controls only one of the four major states voting – Assam – and is looking to expand its footprint and reinforce its claim as a truly pan-India political force.