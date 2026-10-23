India stirs up its gastronomy with French cooking schools

NEW DELHI: Fiercely proud of its culinary traditions, India is increasingly open to foreign influences, with French cooking schools attracting students eager to make their mark on the country's growing fine-dining sector.

"Ten or 15 years ago, there were far fewer young people dreaming of becoming chefs," said Aabhas Jain, director of bakery and pastry training at Ecole Ducasse, a French culinary school also operating in India.

"But with the rise of social media ... today's students have greater ambitions in this profession," added Jain, 36, who is also part of the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) in Gurugram, just outside New Delhi.

In the world's most populous country, the need for high-end hospitality workers is immense, fuelled by economic growth and the rise of a middle class that travels more and increasingly eats at plush establishments.

"There are plenty of job opportunities," said Saurav Chhabra, head of French hotel school Vatel's Indian campus, which has been based in Gurugram since 2015 in partnership with Sushant University.

"Employers' expectations are very high, particularly in five-star hotel chains."

"BRAISING, BLANCHING"

Culinary and pastry courses, once relatively rare in India, have proliferated over the past decade, with foreign private schools helping drive its high-end hospitality sector.

Such is the enthusiasm that France is considering opening vocational schools, notably in Puducherry, the former French colonial port in India's southeast.

Ecole Ducasse has more than 600 students, most from affluent backgrounds.