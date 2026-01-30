India’s top court weighs rules on stray dogs as bite cases surge

NEW DELHI: Months after India’s Supreme Court ordered the removal of stray dogs from public institutions such as hospitals and schools over dog bite concerns, it has slammed state authorities for failing to comply.

India’s apex court on Thursday (Jan 29) reserved its verdict on petitions seeking changes to its directives, as debate rages over how best to address public safety concerns while ensuring the animals are treated humanely.

Official data shows India recorded 3.7 million dog bite cases in 2024, a roughly 70 per cent increase from 2.18 million cases in 2022.

But critics say this data does not specify how many of these incidents involved strays.

Street dogs, a familiar sight on any busy road in India, are often cared for by neighbourhood residents.

But after a young girl in Delhi reportedly died from a dog attack last year, the Supreme Court stepped in with sweeping directives aimed at reducing such incidents.