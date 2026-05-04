India emerging as next major growth market for Swiss watchmakers

NEW DELHI: Swiss luxury watch brands are opening new retail centres, forging new partnerships and setting ambitious growth targets in India as demand rises among the country’s affluent consumers.

These expensive watches – called timepieces by collectors – are not just seen as utilitarian items, but assets by some and aspirational investments by others.

The shift comes as India’s luxury market matures and becomes more accessible, supported in part by a landmark trade agreement signed last year between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Switzerland.

GLOBAL BRANDS SETTING UP SHOP

Global brands such as Cartier, Omega and Rolex – once considered out of reach for many Indian consumers – are now seeing growing traction in the Indian market, after spending years chasing growth in places like Shanghai and Hong Kong.

TAG Heuer recently opened its first-ever franchise boutique just outside New Delhi, calling India a “priority country” and aiming to double its business in the world’s most populous nation within five years.