India targets Pakistan with diplomatic moves after Kashmir attack

SRINAGAR, India: India took a raft of punitive diplomatic measures against Pakistan on Wednesday (Apr 23), accusing Islamabad of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after a deadly attack on civilians in Kashmir.

Pakistan has denied responsibility.



But the attack plunged relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours to their lowest levels in years, and some fear New Delhi's diplomatic moves may just be an opening salvo - with the potential risk still of military action.



India's measures, including the suspension of a key water-sharing treaty and closure of the mainland border crossing with Pakistan, came a day after gunmen killed tourists in the Indian-administered part of disputed Kashmir.

Islamabad will make "a tit-for-tat response", Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said.