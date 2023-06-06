What we know about India's worst rail tragedy in decades

BALASORE: India's deadliest train disaster in decades killed at least 275 people and injured hundreds more, a tragedy officials have said was linked to an electronic signal system.

While a final report has not been released into Friday (Jun 2) night's crash near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, local media quoting preliminary investigations have pointed to human error connected to the signalling system.

Trains resumed operations on tracks past the crash site on Monday.

Here is what we know so far:

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Coromandal Express, a passenger train travelling from Kolkata to Chennai, was diverted onto a loop line on Friday evening and slammed into a stationary goods train loaded with tonnes of iron ore.