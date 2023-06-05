'I am haunted by it': Survivors of deadly train crash in India recount trauma

BALASORE, India: Gura Pallay was watching another train pass by the one he was sitting in when he heard sudden, loud screeching. Before he could make sense of what was happening, he was thrown out of the train.

Pallay, 24, landed next to the tracks along with the metal wreckage of the train he'd been riding in and instantly lost consciousness. The first thing he saw when he opened his eyes was the twisted remains of three trains on the tracks.

His train had derailed after colliding with a stopped freight train. Another passenger train, the one he had seen pass by moments earlier, had hit the derailed carriages.

“I saw it with my own eyes, but I still can’t describe what I saw. I am haunted by it,” he said on Sunday (Jun 4) at a hospital, where he lay on a stretcher with a broken leg and dark wounds on his face and arms.

Pallay is a labourer, like most of the people onboard the two passenger trains that crashed on Friday in the eastern Odisha state, killing over 275 people and injuring hundreds. He was travelling to Chennai city in southern India to take up a job in a paper mill factory when the Coromandel Express crashed with a goods freight train, knocking it off track, and was then hit by a second train coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track.