Grim quest to find loved ones from Indian train disaster

BAHANAGA, India: At a makeshift morgue in an Indian school, a couple scanned photos of disfigured corpses before leaning in for a closer look at one they think is their 22-year-old son.

A pendant around his wounded neck provided the terrible confirmation.

The mother held back tears and leaned gently on her husband's shoulder for a few seconds, before looking away from the laptop of an official trying to identify the dead after India's worst train disaster in decades.

People have come to the Bahanaga High School, less than a kilometre from the crash site near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, since Friday's (Jun 2) horrific three-train collision.

At least 288 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

Some train carriages were flipped over, others were torn open with the force of the impact.

"The dead bodies that came here were already in a very bad state," said Arvind Agarwal, the official in charge of the makeshift morgue. The searing heat has "further disfigured" many of them, he said.

"The biggest challenge is the identification," Agarwal said, sitting in the school headmaster's office.Volunteer Siddharth Jena, 23, sat next to him with a laptop that has numbered pictures of every body recovered and sent to the school since Friday night.