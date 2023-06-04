At least 288 dead, hundreds hurt in India triple train crash

BALASORE, India: At least 288 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a horrific three-train collision in India, officials said on Saturday (Jun 3), the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.

Debris was piled high at the crash site near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, where some carriages had been tossed far from the tracks and others flipped over entirely.

Smashed train compartments were torn open in the impact late on Friday, leaving the wreckage stained with blood.

Researcher Anubhav Das was in the last carriage of one of the trains when he heard "screeching, horrifying sounds coming from a distance".

His coach stayed upright and he jumped out unhurt after it ground to a halt.

"I saw bloodied scenes, mangled bodies and one man with a severed arm being desperately helped by his injured son," the 27-year-old told AFP.

"I lost count of the bodies before leaving the site. Now I feel almost guilty."

There was confusion about the exact sequence of events, but reports cited railway officials as saying that a signalling error sent the Coromandel Express running south from Kolkata to Chennai onto a side track.

It slammed into a stationary goods train and the wreckage derailed an express train running north from India's tech hub Bengaluru to Kolkata that was passing the site.

Residents nearby rushed to help the victims even before emergency services arrived.

"There were severed arms, legs and even some partially severed heads - while the unluckier ones died in pain, too much pain," said Hiranmay Rath.

Over the next few hours the 20-year-old saw "more death and grief" than he could have "ever imagined", he told AFP.