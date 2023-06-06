As India grieves train crash that killed 275 people, relatives still wait for bodies of loved ones

BHUBANESWAR, India: Families of the victims of India’s deadliest train crash in decades filled a hospital in Bhubaneswar city on Monday (Jun 5) to identify and collect bodies of relatives, as railway officials recommended the country’s premier criminal investigating agency to probe the crash that killed 275 people.

Distraught relatives of passengers killed in the crash on Friday lined up outside the eastern city’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Meanwhile, survivors being treated inside the hospital said they were still trying to make sense of the horrific disaster.

Outside the hospital, two large screens cycled through photos of the victims, their faces so bloodied and charred that they were hardly recognisable.

Each body had a number assigned to it, and relatives stood near the screen and watched as the photos changed, looking out for details like clothing for clues.

Many of them said they had spent days on desperate journeys from neighboring states, travelling in multiple trains, buses or rented cars to identify and claim bodies, a process that stretched into a third day due to the gruesome nature of the injuries.