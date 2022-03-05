India urges ceasefire in Ukrainian city to evacuate students

NEW DELHI: India urged Ukraine and Russia on Friday (Mar 3) to impose a ceasefire in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy to help evacuate hundreds of Indian students trapped there amid worsening conflict.

Around 700 Indian students have been unable to leave Sumy after Russian troops invaded Ukraine in late February, with their evacuation hampered because of fighting in the area, foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters.

"We want a safe route for our students," Bagchi said, "We are looking at all options."

Mahtab Raza, who posted a plea for help on social media on Thursday surrounded by a large group of fellow students, told Reuters on Friday that there was no running water where they were staying and they had run out of money.

"We are just waiting for the government," he said, holding back tears. "We trust the government of India ... It (Sumy) is a very beautiful city. We didn't expect something like this to happen in Ukraine, but this is happening. It's not good."

In his earlier post he said there had been shelling and air strikes on the city that made it too dangerous to venture out.

"Everywhere (there are) snipers on buildings," he told Reuters. "It is not safe to go outside. We are very panicked. For seven days we have not slept properly. We are not safe, our condition is very bad."