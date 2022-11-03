India-US ties may be tested by potential power shifts following mid-term elections

NEW DELHI: The relationship between India and the United States has never been stronger, according to analysts, but that may be tested by a potential power shift in the US Capitol.

India, like many key partners of the US, is watching the upcoming mid-term elections closely, as relations between both sides are at a crucial juncture.

The two nations now collaborate on trade, regional security, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bilaterally and through forums such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Such cooperation means that the relationship has largely received bipartisan support in the US Capitol.

Over the past five years, India has moved closer than before to the US.

President Joe Biden’s administration has pledged financial and technological support to help Delhi’s transition to renewable energy by 2030.

Recently, it also promised to fast-track visa applications for Indian workers.

Visiting Scholar in the Asia Program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Dr Deep Pal, noted that the White House has been looking at a presidential commission’s report which talks about speeding up the process of getting green cards.

He added that India and the US have set aggressive deadlines in their climate change collaboration.

But the Republicans have openly called for tighter controls on immigration and criticised the Democrats’ climate action plan – raising concerns in Delhi. These plans will “possibly not gain as much traction”, Dr Pal said.