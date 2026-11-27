NEW DELHI: India said on Friday (Nov 27) it was close to finalising a long-awaited trade deal with the United States after Washington proposed higher tariffs on the country’s goods if negotiations fail.

“The US trade deal is close to culmination,” Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told an industry conference, adding that differences were beginning to be resolved.

“The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape,” he said.

Goyal’s comments came after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday said Indian goods would face tariffs of 17 per cent if a trade deal is reached but rise to as much as 25 per cent if not.

The new tariffs face a period of public consultation process before taking effect next year.

The United States is India’s largest trading partner and the two have been negotiating a trade deal since reaching an interim accord in February.

New Delhi has sought access to the US market for key export sectors including textiles, pharmaceuticals and engineering goods, while Washington has pushed for greater access for American products and closer alignment on trade rules.