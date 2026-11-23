VISAKHAPATNAM, India: Billions of dollars in planned data centre investments are raising concerns over water security in India’s coastal city of Visakhapatnam, where some neighbourhoods are already grappling with shortages.

The city, also known colloquially as Vizag, is at the centre of Andhra Pradesh’s ambitions to become a global data centre hub, with technology giant Google’s parent company Alphabet having committed to invest US$15 billion over five years from 2026.

But the investment, part of a broader push by the state to develop at least 6.5 gigawatts of data centre capacity, is raising questions over whether the city’s infrastructure can keep pace.

The state government is considering adopting elements of Singapore’s water management model to secure its supplies, according to the Vizag Development Council.