India vows to crush terror 'ecosystem', a year after Pakistan conflict

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India remains "steadfast as ever" in its determination to defeat terrorism and its "enabling ecosystem", marking one year since a deadly clash with arch-enemy Pakistan.

Relations between nuclear-armed neighbours plummeted last year after an Apr 22 attack in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir killed 26 men, mostly Hindu tourists, leading to their worst conflict in decades.

India blamed Pakistan for backing the attack - a charge Islamabad denied - triggering tit-for-tat diplomatic measures and a sharp military escalation.

The conflict escalated after India launched strikes on May 7, 2025 - on what it described as "terrorist camps" in Pakistan.

That prompted an immediate response from Islamabad, leading to airstrikes, drone swarms and heavy mortar fire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

"We remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem," Modi said on Thursday (May 7), a year on since the launch of what India dubbed "Operation Sindoor".