India wants to tap technology to prevent exam paper leaks, but experts say it’s not so simple

But experts say the saga has exposed a fundamental issue on how a single exam can throw the futures of over 2.2 million students into turmoil.

They add that it has also forced the nation to confront a bigger question: Can technology make its high-stakes exams more secure, or does the system itself need to be redesigned?

But some say the real question is not just whether India can digitise the exam, but whether it can redesign a system built around a single high-stakes paper, a long chain of human custody and fragmented accountability. While technology can make leaks harder, it will not restore trust on its own, say experts.



“Computer-based testing by itself doesn’t solve the integrity problem, it just relocates it,” said Wally Dalrymple, chief security officer at Educational Testing Service (ETS), the US-based organisation behind global examinations such as the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) and the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).



“The countries that do this well have moved past the idea that any single fix will solve the problem.”

THE VULNERABILITIES IN INDIA’S EXAMS

The paper leak has already led to a criminal investigation.

India’s top police investigative agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, reportedly arrested 13 people - including three NTA subject experts, coaching‑centre operators and middlemen and uncovered what investigators describe as a multi‑state conspiracy



But while investigators have focused on who leaked the paper, the experts CNA spoke to argue India should instead examine what is it about the country's examination system that allows one leak to derail the academic prospects for millions of students?



“It is a design problem,” former secretary of India’s Ministry of Education, R Subrahmanyam, told CNA. “While online exams would help, what is needed is to look at the assessment system as a whole.”