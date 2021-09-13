India worried about complacency over second dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Sources

NEW DELHI: India is worried that growing complacency as COVID-19 infection rates and deaths decline could lead to people skipping their second vaccine shots, leaving communities vulnerable to the coronavirus, said two health experts briefed on the matter.

India has administered more than 744 million vaccine doses - with 60 per cent of its 944 million adults getting a first shot and 19 per cent fully vaccinated with the required two shots.

India has the most partly immunised people in the world, according to the Our World in Data website, mainly due to a long gap of between 12 and 16 weeks between doses, as prescribed by the government.

"There's a concern among the highest quarters of an impending vaccine hesitancy, in view of most taking a single dose already and disease incidence at its lowest," said one of the sources, both of whom declined to be identified.