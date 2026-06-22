India looks to build global brands around yoga

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: For many Indians, yoga is not reserved for studios, retreats or subscription memberships.

The centuries-old Indian tradition is commonly practised in parks, schools and community spaces, and its accessibility is often cited as a key reason for its popularity.

More than a decade after the United Nations adopted an India-backed resolution declaring Jun 21 as the International Day of Yoga, the occasion is marked around the world through mass events and public celebrations.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the main event in Kolkata, while yoga sessions were held across the country and at events organised by Indian missions overseas.