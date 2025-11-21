Indian anti-terrorism force raid Kashmir news office

NEW DELHI: Indian counter-terrorism units raided the office of The Kashmir Times over its alleged role in a "criminal conspiracy", police said, with the news website calling the accusations "baseless" on Friday (Nov 21).

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) said the search late Thursday was part of an investigation into the Kashmir Times over their alleged involvement in a "criminal conspiracy with secessionist and other anti-national entities operating within and outside Jammu and Kashmir".

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the Himalayan territory in full. Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad remain high over the issue.

The outlet rejected the allegations, and said the office that was raided has been shut for the last four years and "out of operation".

The Kashmir Times, which started in 1954, became an online-only publication after one of its other offices was raided and sealed in 2022.

"The accusations levelled against us are designed to intimidate, to delegitimise, and ultimately to silence," the outlet wrote in a statement on Friday.