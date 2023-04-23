Indian climber pulled from crevasse in Nepal improving

KATHMANDU: An Indian climber who was rescued after spending three days in a 300m-deep crevasse is recovering in a Kathmandu hospital but his condition is still critical, his family said Sunday (Apr 23).

Anurag Maloo had fallen into the crevasse while descending Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest, on Apr 17. After several attempts, he was rescued on Thursday.

"He is under medical supervision, but doctors are saying he is slowing improving," his younger brother, Ashish Maloo, told reporters, adding that he remains critical.

He called the rescue and recovery "a miracle".

After he was plucked out of the crevasse, Maloo was flown to a hospital in the resort town of Pokhara.

"The doctor gave him CPR, he tried his best for next to three hours, which made his revival and that was a sign of relief for us," Ashish Maloo said. "There were so much emotions at that moment I can't really express."