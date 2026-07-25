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Indian education minister resigns following nationwide youth protests
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Indian education minister resigns following nationwide youth protests

Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on X on Saturday, (Jul 25) just as police fired tear gas to scatter young protesters in New Delhi, hours before their leaders were set to hold another round of talks with ministers.

Indian education minister resigns following nationwide youth protests

People gather in solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, which demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in Kolkata, India, July 24, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Sahiba Chawdhary)

25 Jul 2026 05:48PM (Updated: 25 Jul 2026 05:56PM)
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NEW DELHI: Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday, (Jul 25) he had resigned, handing a major victory to youth protesters nationwide who had demanded that he quit to take responsibility for examination paper leaks.

The minister announced his resignation on X just as police fired tear gas to scatter young protesters in New Delhi, hours before their leaders were set to hold another round of talks with ministers.

"Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation ... I have sent my resignation letter to the Prime Minister," Pradhan wrote in his post.

"I deeply respect the aspirations, feelings, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth."

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Cheers erupted among the thousands of protesters who have been rallying in central Delhi and elsewhere as the news spread.

Federal authorities have restricted access to the internet and to 18 metro stations to try to limit the protest in the capital.

Anger has boiled over since police on Monday injured many students, launching baton charges and firing tear gas to deter crowds of protesters marching on parliament.

The protests, led largely by young people and triggered by discontent over leaks of question papers for high-stakes entrance exams, reflect anger over job scarcity, corruption and government accountability.

Source: Reuters/cf

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Cockroach Janta Party paper leak India protests
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