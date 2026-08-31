India is producing millions of graduates, but where are the jobs?

NEW DELHI: Three years after completing his master’s degree in Hindi, Vivek Kumar Jaiswal is still searching for stable work.

"The only jobs available are those at call centres or to fill in data entries - these pay a maximum of just US$120 a month,” he said.

“My degree feels useless in this job market. I'm fighting for the same jobs as those who have dropped out of school."

The 28-year-old and his two siblings depend largely on the income their father earns driving an autorickshaw.

His frustration is increasingly familiar among young Indians making the transition from university to the workplace.