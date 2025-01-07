Logo
Asia

Indian miners trapped inside flooded coal mine
Indian miners trapped inside flooded coal mine
People inspect the area of a landslide after heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, May 16, 2022. (Dima Hasao district administration via AP)
07 Jan 2025 02:12AM (Updated: 07 Jan 2025 02:13AM)
GUWAHATI: Around a dozen Indian miners were trapped Monday (Jan 6) inside a coal mine in the northeastern state of Assam after water flooded the shaft, police said.

"The coal mile is located very remotely," local police superintendent Mayank Jha said, Confirming the flooded mine and that the men were trapped in Umrangshu in Dima Hasao region.

Locals said at least 27 workers had entered the mine on Monday morning, with many managing to escape as gushing waters swamped the pit workings.

State officials have called in support from government rescue teams and the army. 

"Distressing news from Umrangshu, where labourers are trapped in a coal mine," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a statement, saying the exact number of miners was not confirmed.

"Praying to God for everyone's safety", he added.

Source: AFP/fs

