Indian bridge death toll climbs to 135 as search operations enter third day

MORBI, India: The death toll from an Indian foot bridge collapse rose to 135 on Tuesday (Nov 1) with search operations entering a third day, although authorities said nearly all those believed to have been missing are now accounted for.

The colonial-era suspension bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi was packed with sightseers - many in town to celebrate the Deepavali and Chhath Puja festivals - when it broke on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10m into the water.

Authorities said they believe that around 200 people were on the bridge when it collapsed.

"One person who was injured in the incident and admitted to the hospital succumbed to his injuries, taking the toll to 135," GT Pandya, a senior administrative official in Morbi, told Reuters.

"Search operations have begun again today. We believe one person is missing at present."

Local residents at the scene of the wrecked bridge on Tuesday told Reuters, however, that they believed more than 200 people were on the bridge and fear the death toll could rise further.

Indian army, navy and national disaster response teams continued search operations as locals gathered on the banks of the river. The bridge - 233m in length and 1.25m wide - was originally built in 1877 and had been closed for six months for repairs until last week.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a group of young men trying to rock the bridge from side to side while others took the photos before they tumbled into the river below as the cables gave way.