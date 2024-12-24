Indonesia developing new early warning system using GPS to detect tsunamis

LOCAL WISDOM

In Simeulue, one of many islands in Indonesia's Aceh province, fewer than 10 people were killed in the Boxing Day tsunami.

Locals told CNA that wisdom passed down from generations has helped minimise the death toll on the island. This comes after Simeulue experienced a major earthquake and tsunami in 1907, which killed hundreds of its inhabitants.

Simeulue native Karina Purwanti was 15 years old when the 2004 tsunami ravaged her village.

“When the water receded, we wanted to see because there were plenty of fish in front of the house which was next to the sea. Then my grandma warned us not to go there,” said the teacher at Sinabung Senior High School 1.

“Usually, there will be ‘smong’ (tsunami in the Devayan language), and there will be big waves. We were then led up the mountain behind the house. When we climbed up, we saw the water level rise three times,” she recounted.

Simeulue cultural activist Mohammad Riswan Roesli said local wisdom on tsunamis has been effective in saving lives.

Riswan, who passes down this tradition to the younger generation through poetry and songs, believes a more concerted effort is needed to ensure local knowledge is not forgotten.

“The government must create a policy so that such local wisdom becomes a formal local content in schools,” he added.