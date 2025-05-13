Indian PM Modi vows strong response to any future 'terrorist attack'

Militants have stepped up operations in Kashmir since 2019, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government revoked the region's limited autonomy and took it under direct rule from New Delhi.



Divided Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in full by both countries, which have fought several wars over the territory since their independence from Britain in 1947.



Senior officers from Pakistan and India were reported to have spoken on Monday in order to further secure the ceasefire.



Abdul Basit at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore said it would be about modalities of the ceasefire and not policy decisions.



The aim is to "avoid any miscalculations, because right now one spark could quickly move towards a nuclear catastrophe," Basit told AFP.