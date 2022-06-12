Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks

SRINAGAR/KOLKATA, India: Police in India's Kashmir arrested a youth for posting a video threatening to behead a former spokesperson of India's ruling party who had made derogatory remarks about Islam's religious leader Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Sunday (Jun 12).

The video, circulated on YouTube, has been withdrawn by authorities as part of a wider attempt to curb religious unrest that has spread across the country.

Muslims have taken to the streets to protest against anti-Islamic comments made by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent week.

Earlier this month, the BJP suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for their controversial comments about the Prophet's private life that also angered several Muslim countries, causing a massive diplomatic challenge for the Modi government.

Police cases have been filed against the two former BJP officials.

On Sunday, Jindal said on Twitter that his family faced continuous threats, and some of his followers tweeted that a crude bomb was defused near his residence in capital New Delhi.

The outrage against the comments made by Sharma and Jindal has trended on Twitter, with Muslim groups demanding arrest of the two, while some hardline Hindu groups label the two officials as brave and nationalist politicians.