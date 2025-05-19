Indian Premier League returns to action with Punjab edging Rajasthan

Suryavanshi, who hit an IPL century in 35 balls last month to shatter records, hammered the opposition bowlers for four fours and four sixes.

Punjab introduced spin in the fifth over and Brar dismissed both openers in quick succession, Suryavanshi chipping a leading edge to mid-off and Jaiswal, just after he had passed 50, failing to clear Mitch Owen at long-off.

The chase took another hit when skipper Sanju Samson fell for 20 off pace bowler Omarzai, who later removed the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer for 11.

Dhruv Jurel made a valiant 53 off 31 deliveries but fell to Jansen in the final over as he failed to meet the increasing asking rate.

Earlier Punjab's top three fell cheaply as Australian batsman Owen's IPL debut ended with a two-ball duck and Punjab slumped to 34-3.

The mercury in the afternoon soared above 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) when Wadhera steadied the innings and hit back with his attacking play as he put on 67 with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who made 30.

Iyer fell but Wadhera kept up the charge with Shashank, who hit five fours and three sixes in his 30-ball knock.

Wadhera departed in the 16th over but Shashank and Omarzai added 60 off 24 balls.

Since the pause in the IPL, the tournament has been rescheduled with the final now set to take place on June 3.