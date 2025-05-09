Indian Premier League suspended indefinitely over India-Pakistan conflict: Reports

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely because of the deadly conflict between New Delhi and Pakistan, Indian media reported Friday (May 9).

Officials decided to pause the richest tournament in cricket after a match on Thursday was abandoned in Dharamsala, less than 200km from the northern city of Jammu, where explosions were reported hours earlier.

On a third day of exchanges between the nuclear-armed neighbours on Friday, India said it repulsed a wave of Pakistani drone and artillery attacks overnight.

Officials in Pakistan reported more civilian deaths.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Pakistan cricket has moved the remaining matches in its Twenty20 (T20) league to the United Arab Emirates because of player safety, and now the IPL has stopped indefinitely, Press Trust of India and other reports said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

But five-time champions Chennai Super Kings wrote on X: "Nation first. Everything else can wait."

Thursday's match in the T20 league between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abruptly called off after 10.1 overs due to an apparent floodlight failure in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

The stadium was swiftly evacuated and players whisked out of the ground in the team bus, according to media reports.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal was seen signalling to fans to leave the stadium.