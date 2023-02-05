Indian regulator reassures investors after Adani rout

Adani dismissed the allegations in the Hindenburg report as a "maliciously mischievous" reputational attack and issued a 413-page statement asserting its claims were "nothing but a lie".



Hindenburg said in response Adani had failed to answer most of the questions raised in its report.



The group's founder has seen his fortune plummet sharply, dumping him from third to 17th on the real-time Forbes rich list.



His operations have expanded at breakneck speed, with Adani Enterprises shares soaring more than 1,000 percent over the past five years.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday insisted Indian markets were well regulated and that the controversy would not affect investor confidence.



Earlier this week Adani cancelled a US$2.5 billion stock sale meant to help reduce debt levels - long a concern - restore confidence and broaden its shareholder base.



Big banks including Credit Suisse and Citigroup have stopped accepting Adani bonds as collateral for loans to private clients, according to Bloomberg News, fuelling worries about how the conglomerate will raise fresh funds.

