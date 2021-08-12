Indian state launches assault on drugs as UN warns of Bangladesh-like crisis

GUWAHATI, India: A northeastern Indian state that has for years been a big transit point for illicit drugs originating in neighbouring Myanmar has launched a massive crackdown on the trade, seizing record amounts and arresting nearly 2,000 people since May.

Assam, four of whose neighbouring states have open and rugged borders with Myanmar, connects the northeast to the rest of India. It has received praise for the drug clampdown from ruling and opposition politicians but been criticised for alleged human rights abuses, including the shooting of suspected traffickers.

Assam's ties with one of the states, Mizoram, has frayed too after Assam linked the drugs fight to a recent territorial clash between the two states in which police forces fired at each other.

Police say Assam, the most populous northeastern state, is where traffickers gather or store drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine. They estimate about a fifth is sold locally and the rest in India's richer towns and cities.

Myanmar is one of Asia's main sources of illegal production of methamphetamine, or "crazy drug" yaba, as well as heroin, according to the International Narcotics Control Board and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

"I hope I'm wrong, but the drug trafficking situation in Northeast India looks somewhat like it did in Bangladesh a few years ago before methamphetamine really took off," said Jeremy Douglas, UNODC's regional representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

"We've seen a pattern of small intermittent seizures of yaba becoming slightly larger and more frequent, and scattered reports of local use - very similar."