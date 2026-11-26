BENGALURU: An Indian trade body has urged New Delhi to impose retaliatory tariffs of 25 per cent on American goods, warning that Washington's latest tariff proposals could put 500,000 jobs at risk and affect more than US$48 billion worth of Indian exports.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Delhi-based Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said in a statement shared with CNA on Thursday (Nov 26) that the textile, leather, gems and jewellery, auto components and seafood industries could be severely affected.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods over allegations that India produces more goods than its market needs, potentially falling to 17 per cent if New Delhi reaches a trade deal with Washington.

India's Commerce Ministry said it was reviewing the US proposal, reiterating that the country had no structural excess manufacturing capacity in any sector and that trade-related concerns should be addressed through ongoing bilateral negotiations.

Before the announcement, Indian goods covered by an earlier US Section 301 measure faced an additional 10 per cent tariff, imposed in July following a separate investigation concerning forced labour, according to India's Commerce Ministry.