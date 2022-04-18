India's COVID-19 infections hit month-high, one state reports spike in deaths

NEW DELHI: India's tally of daily COVID-19 cases nearly doubled on Monday (Apr 18) from the previous day to more than 2,000 for the first time in a month, government data showed, and the southern state of Kerala reported a big jump in deaths.

India was at the centre of the global COVID-19 crisis this time last year but the situation has improved since then and most precautions including the wearing of masks have recently been dropped.

But cases have been creeping up in the country of 1.35 billion people, with 2,183 new infections reported on Monday, taking the running total to more than 43 million, according to health ministry data.

The ministry reported 214 more deaths, including 151 since Apr 13 in the southern state of Kerala, which is widely considered to issue more accurate data than many other states.