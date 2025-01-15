India's defence minister cites power rivalry in Indian Ocean region

NEW DELHI: International power rivalry is playing out in the Indian Ocean region, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday (Jan 15), adding that a strong naval presence in the key trade route was his country's biggest priority.

While Singh did not name any country, analysts say that China, which commands the world's largest naval force with more than 370 ships, has been a security concern for India since ties nosedived in 2020 after 24 troops died in clashes along their Himalayan frontier.

The UK and the US also have a joint military base in the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia.

Chinese and Indian troops have pulled back from two face-off points after a deal was struck in October following a series of talks, but India's army chief told reporters this week that "a degree of standoff" still persists.