But contributing to an international blockbuster is different from developing one independently, according to Tandon.

“Service and co-development work teaches you how to execute on someone else's vision. A studio that creates hits has to decide what to build, find and keep players and make money from them,” he said.



Mittersain said turning games into profitable businesses is a challenge.

“I would put monetisation first, because capital follows it,” he said.

He said developing a major PC or console game could take three to five years before it generates revenue, requiring investors willing to wait years for a potential return.

Relatively low spending on premium games in India also makes it difficult to justify developing expensive titles primarily for domestic players, he added.

More than 75 per cent of respondents to the GDAI industry survey said funding for game development was inadequate.

Rao said another challenge is convincing international publishers to back Indian studios without a proven track record of developing commercially successful console games.

He described it as a chicken-and-egg problem. Developers need backing to prove themselves, but publishers are reluctant to invest in teams without that experience.

Tandon, however, believes India's challenge goes beyond access to capital.