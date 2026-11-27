NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will make a second attempt next week to pass legislation that would expand India's parliament and regional assemblies while accelerating plans to reserve one-third of seats for women, government sources said.

An initial bid to pass the legislation failed in April.

India's cabinet approved the new bill on Friday (Nov 27), the sources said, paving the way for it to be taken up when parliament convenes on Monday.

The legislation will increase the number of lawmakers in the lower house by 50 per cent by the next parliamentary election, due in 2029, and will entail a similar expansion of regional assemblies, the sources said.

The revision will remain frozen until 2051, they added.