India's northern state swelters in extreme heat, doctors advise people over 60 to stay indoors

LUCKNOW, India: At least 34 people have died in the past two days as a large swath of the north Indian state Uttar Pradesh swelters under severe heat, officials said on Saturday (Jun 17), prompting doctors to advise citizens over 60 to stay indoors during the daytime.

The dead were all over 60 and had pre-existing health conditions that may have been exacerbated by the intense heat. The fatalities occurred in Ballia district, about 200km southeast of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Twenty-three deaths were reported on Thursday and another 11 died on Friday, Ballia’s Chief Medical Officer Jayant Kumar said.

“All the individuals were suffering from some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat,” Kumar told The Associated Press on Saturday. He said most of the deaths were because of heart attack, brain stroke and diarrhoea.

Diwakar Singh, another medical officer, said these people were admitted to Ballia’s main hospital in critical condition. “Elderly people are vulnerable to extreme heat too,” he said.