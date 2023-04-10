As India's population soars above all, fewer women have jobs

MUMBAI: Sheela Singh cried the day she handed in her resignation.

For 16 years, she had been a social worker in Mumbai, India's frenetic financial capital, and she loved the work. But her family kept telling her that she needed to stay at home to take care of her two children.

She resisted the pressure for years, but when she found out that her daughter was skipping school when she was at work, it felt like she did not have a choice.

"Everyone used to tell me my kids were neglected … it made me feel really bad," Singh, 39, said.

When she resigned in 2020, Singh was earning more money than her husband, an auto-rickshaw driver whose earnings fluctuated from day to day. But nobody suggested that he quit.

"His friends used to taunt him that he was living off my salary," Singh said. "I thought that clearly there was no value in me working so what's the use?"

India is on the cusp of surpassing China to become the world's most populous country, and its economy is among the fastest-growing in the world. But the number of Indian women in the workforce, already among the 20 lowest in the world, has been shrinking for years.

It is not only a problem for women like Singh, but a growing challenge for India's own economic ambitions if its estimated 670 million women are left behind as its population expands.

The hope is that India's fast-growing working-age population will propel its growth for years to come.

Yet, experts worry that this could just as easily become a demographic liability if India fails to ensure its rising population, especially its women, are employed.

Without Singh's income, her family can no longer afford to live in Mumbai, one of Asia's most expensive cities, and she is now preparing to move back to her village to save money.

"But there are no jobs there," she sighed.