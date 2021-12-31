Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

File photo. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, in November 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

31 Dec 2021 04:25PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 04:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU: Serum Institute of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, the company's chief executive said on Friday (Dec 31).

Serum Institute, which produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield, has supplied more than 1.25 billion doses of the shot in India.

The Indian government now has enough data to consider a full market authorisation, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter.

Related:

Serum Institute, which is also the world's biggest vaccine maker, was granted approval for emergency use of Covishield in India at the beginning of the year.

The country's inoculation drive so far has been dominated by Covishield and Bharat Biotech's inactivated vaccine Covaxin.

Serum Institute has nearly quadrupled its monthly capacity of AstraZeneca's shots to as many as 240 million doses and is prepared to export "large volumes" from January, Poonawalla told Reuters in October.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us