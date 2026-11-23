India's space startups are going global. Why is that sparking debate at home?
A satellite startup's US defence expansion has prompted questions over whether its international operations could influence Indian government projects. Experts tell CNA why overseas business matters to the industry and how companies can balance growth with national interests.
BENGALURU: For India's ambitious space startups, going global is increasingly a business necessity, say industry experts. But a recent overseas expansion has also raised questions at home about national identity, foreign ownership and control of sensitive technology.
Bengaluru-based satellite startup Pixxel found itself at the centre of that debate recently after announcing its expansion into the United States defence and intelligence market.
The scrutiny followed Pixxel's Oct 29 announcement of a dedicated US subsidiary, Pixxel Federal, prompting questions on social media platform X about potential foreign access to sensitive technology and information linked to its Indian government projects.
The company leads a consortium selected by the Indian government in August 2025 to develop a 12-satellite Earth-observation network.
In early September, Pixxel announced a US$100 million funding round co-led by Singapore state-owned fund Temasek and British space investment firm Seraphim. Its other prominent international investor includes Google.
The debate intensified after fellow Indian space technology startup GalaxEye questioned the practice of establishing companies across jurisdictions to pursue international government contracts in a Nov 1 post on X, without naming Pixxel.
The following day, Pixxel founder Awais Ahmed rejected allegations of foreign control, insisting the company was “Indian-headquartered, Indian owned, Indian-managed and Indian-controlled”.
Other Indian space technology startups, including Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace, have also established US subsidiaries to tap the American market and serve customers there.
Anil Prakash, director general of space body Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India), acknowledged that overseas expansion raised legitimate concerns over ownership, intellectual property, technology transfers and sensitive data, but said these should be assessed on “a case-by-case basis”.
“National security and international commercial expansion are not opposing objectives,” he told CNA, stressing the importance of international partnerships in building globally competitive Indian space companies.
WHY INDIAN SPACE STARTUPS ARE LOOKING OVERSEAS
For Indian rocket maker Agnikul Cosmos, global expansion is central to its business model.
The company's co-founder and COO Moin SPM said the rocket launch business depended on customers worldwide, with international demand helping companies achieve the scale and cost efficiencies needed to sustain operations.
In June, Agnikul announced a memorandum of understanding with Finnish satellite-imaging company ICEYE to explore manufacturing radar satellites in India and launching them aboard its rockets. The proposed system could support disaster monitoring and security applications, according to Moin.
But beyond accessing larger markets, Indian space startups also face financial pressures at home.
Abhishek Raju, former co-founder of satellite-data analytics company SatSure, said Indian government contracts could strain startups' cash flow despite offering valuable business opportunities.
Startups often have to provide bank guarantees and finance infrastructure and operations before receiving payments tied to project milestones, he said.
Payments can also take time to arrive even after invoices are raised, he added.
“Having an order book does not mean the companies have better cash flows. They probably have a strain on their cash flow,” Raju told CNA.
Without sufficient working capital or project financing, startups may have to raise additional venture capital, diluting their ownership, or avoid contracts with difficult payment terms.
Overseas commercial customers, Raju said, could help diversify revenue streams while giving startups access to more established financing ecosystems.
Other startups are also looking abroad for growth.
Red Balloon Aerospace, which develops high-altitude platforms for communications and surveillance, said it is working with partners in South Africa, Sweden, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Its co-founder and chief operating officer, Sireesh Pallikonda, said international markets offered greater scale and more diverse revenue streams, particularly as domestic demand could take time to translate into paying contracts.
"India offers significant long-term demand for space and defence technologies. However, sustaining growth also depends on how quickly that demand translates into commercial orders," he said.
That said, expanding overseas does not necessarily reflect a lack of domestic demand, said Prithvi Ramadhyani, a director at investment banking firm IndigoEdge.
He argued that India's defence market was already large enough to support substantial spacetech businesses, while international markets offered even greater opportunities.
Indian companies also had the technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities and cost advantages to compete globally, he added.
THE NATIONAL SECURITY BALANCING ACT
Raju said SatSure was originally headquartered in Switzerland, with an Indian subsidiary that undertook government projects.
Despite its foreign corporate structure, he said the company faced no difficulties securing contracts from Indian government organisations.
He added that India already had stringent safeguards to scrutinise companies with foreign ownership or control, particularly those involved in sensitive government projects.
“India has much stricter regulations about these things than the US or Europe.”
Raju said Indian authorities could also scrutinise companies' investors and funding sources, particularly for links to countries considered security risks.
Under India's space regulations, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) regulates private space activities, including national-security considerations.
Foreign investors can own up to 74 per cent of Indian satellite businesses and 49 per cent of the country’s rocket manufacturers without prior government approval, while exports of sensitive technologies are regulated separately.
But Prakash of SIA-India said the growing international presence of Indian space firms required “greater clarity and predictability” in rules governing overseas subsidiaries, foreign ownership, cross-border technology transfers and companies serving government customers in multiple countries.
Balancing international expansion with national-security safeguards is not a challenge unique to India.
In the US, companies seeking access to classified defence information are assessed for foreign ownership, control or influence, according to the country’s Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.
Similarly, Israel's Defense Export Control Agency oversees the licensing of military equipment, technology and related services sold overseas.
THE HARD PART OF GOING GLOBAL
Beyond winning international customers, Indian space startups face the challenge of securing the financing and building the track record needed to deliver complex projects.
While venture capital has helped young companies develop technology, it is less suited to financing repeated manufacturing and large contracts, according to Raju.
He said Indian space startups needed better access to bank loans, project financing and insurance to expand without repeatedly giving up ownership stakes.
The funding environment has improved, but investors remain cautious about backing technologies with uncertain commercial prospects.
Funding for Indian spacetech startups surged nearly fivefold to US$200 million in 2025 from US$43 million in 2021, according to market intelligence firm Tracxn data published in July.
“The capital to finance such risks continues to be much lower than in global markets,” IndigoEdge’s Ramadhyani said, comparing India's investment landscape with that of the US.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 67 per cent of recipients of private space-sector investment in 2025 were based in the US.
Experts said domestic contracts could help startups build credibility overseas, but converting government interest into firm orders remained challenging.
Pallikonda of Red Balloon Aerospace said paid trials, faster procurement decisions and predictable contracts would help startups establish a commercial track record.
“International customers expect proven performance, reliable delivery and long-term support,” he said.
For rocket makers such as Agnikul, this means building a track record of successful launches, which requires patient financing, consistent technical standards and access to testing infrastructure, Moin said.
As Indian space startups expand into international markets, Prakash said the challenge was to ensure a balance.
“Regulation should protect India's strategic interests without creating unnecessary barriers to innovation, investment and legitimate international business,” he said.