But beyond accessing larger markets, Indian space startups also face financial pressures at home.

Abhishek Raju, former co-founder of satellite-data analytics company SatSure, said Indian government contracts could strain startups' cash flow despite offering valuable business opportunities.

Startups often have to provide bank guarantees and finance infrastructure and operations before receiving payments tied to project milestones, he said.

Payments can also take time to arrive even after invoices are raised, he added.

“Having an order book does not mean the companies have better cash flows. They probably have a strain on their cash flow,” Raju told CNA.

Without sufficient working capital or project financing, startups may have to raise additional venture capital, diluting their ownership, or avoid contracts with difficult payment terms.

Overseas commercial customers, Raju said, could help diversify revenue streams while giving startups access to more established financing ecosystems.

Other startups are also looking abroad for growth.

Red Balloon Aerospace, which develops high-altitude platforms for communications and surveillance, said it is working with partners in South Africa, Sweden, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Its co-founder and chief operating officer, Sireesh Pallikonda, said international markets offered greater scale and more diverse revenue streams, particularly as domestic demand could take time to translate into paying contracts.

"India offers significant long-term demand for space and defence technologies. However, sustaining growth also depends on how quickly that demand translates into commercial orders," he said.

That said, expanding overseas does not necessarily reflect a lack of domestic demand, said Prithvi Ramadhyani, a director at investment banking firm IndigoEdge.

He argued that India's defence market was already large enough to support substantial spacetech businesses, while international markets offered even greater opportunities.

Indian companies also had the technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities and cost advantages to compete globally, he added.

THE NATIONAL SECURITY BALANCING ACT

Raju said SatSure was originally headquartered in Switzerland, with an Indian subsidiary that undertook government projects.

Despite its foreign corporate structure, he said the company faced no difficulties securing contracts from Indian government organisations.