Asia

Then and now: Bali bombings ground zero, 20 years later
Oct 12 marks the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Bali bombings. In the final part of a series, CNA revisits ground zero and looks at how it has changed.

The 2002 Bali bombings memorial in Kuta, Bali. More than 200 people from 22 different nationalities were killed in the incident, making it the worst terrorist attack in Indonesia's history. (Photo: CNA/Nivell Rayda)

Nivell Rayda
12 Oct 2022 06:09AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 06:09AM)
BALI, Indonesia: It was a Saturday night and the row of nightclubs lining Bali’s Legian Road were crammed with club-goers as they danced the night away to the rapid beat of house music and colourful light shows.

The one-way thoroughfare, famous for its nightlife, was lined with cars and motorcycles while its pavements were filled with tourists hoping to paint the town red.

However, there were those who came for a more sinister reason. Three members of the Al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah (JI)  terrorism network were there to launch an attack so calamitous it would be known as the deadliest terrorist attack in Indonesia’s history.

One of the three was Ali Imron who was tasked with overseeing the attack. The other two served as the suicide bombers. 

Not much is known about the bombers other than the fact that they had many aliases and that the people involved in the attack referred to them as “Iqbal One” and “Iqbal Two”.

On Oct 12, 2002, Ali Imron instructed Iqbal One to carry a backpack filled with 1kg of explosives and make his way inside a crowded bar called Paddy’s Pub. 

Meanwhile, Iqbal Two was told to drive a white Mitsubishi van packed with hundreds of kilograms of explosives.

At around 11pm, Iqbal One pulled the trigger, killing several people instantly and injuring many others. Survivors recounted seeing a ball of fire engulfing the interior of the property, sending patrons scrambling for their lives.

A damaged building at the site of the 2002 Bali bombings in Kuta, near Denpasar in Indonesia on Oct 17, 2002, while Australian Federal Police search for evidence. (Photo: AFP/Oka Budhi)

The blast also knocked out an electrical pole nearby which caused the entire neighbourhood to be in pitch black condition.

Less than a minute later, as people frantically rushed out of Paddy’s Pub, Iqbal Two detonated his explosives just as his van reached Sari Club, less than 40m away from the pub.

Police and onlookers view the site of a bomb blast in the tourist area of Kuta, in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on Oct 13, 2002. (Photo: AFP/Cyril Terrien)

The second blast completely decimated Sari Club while the parking building in front of the club was levelled to the ground. Buildings within a 20m radius of the van were badly damaged and the blast ruptured glass doors and windows of stores and restaurants as far as one kilometre away.

Cars and motorcycles were lifted off the ground by the shock wave. The blast was so powerful it can be heard from 9km away and left a crater around 1m deep at where the van once was.

“FOREVER LODGED IN MY MIND”

When emergency workers and firefighters arrived at the scene, Legian Road was engulfed in flames. The first responders recounted hearing explosions from vehicles’ fuel tanks, intensifying the fire even further.

Jatmiko Bambang Supeno, who was Sari Club’s assistant manager at the time, recounted seeing lifeless bodies being consumed by the raging fire. “There were many people at the bar, they were all in flames,” he told CNA.

Former Sari Club manager Jatmiko Bambang Supeno remembers seeing charred bodies after the twin bombings in Bali, Indonesia on Oct 12, 2002. (Photo: CNA/Heru Tri Yuniarto)

Gone was the laughter and chatter of tourists and the thumping sound of house music normally found on Legian Road. Instead, the air was filled with sounds of people frantically screaming for help and the constant roaring of ambulances coming and going.

With Legian still in flames, emergency workers and volunteers were only able to tend to the injuries of those who had made it out of the raging fire. Hundreds had suffered severe burns and injuries.

Indonesian police and rescuer workers at the site of a bomb blast in the tourist area of Kuta, Bali, Oct 13, 2002. (Photo: AFP/Cyril Terrien)

“I can never forget that night. (I remember) the sound of people crying and screaming ‘Help me! Help me!’,” said Agus Bambang Priyanto, who was a Red Cross volunteer at the time.

“The moment I carried one victim to an ambulance. I remember the look he gave. He was saying things, babbling as if trying to utter his dying wish. These things will be forever lodged in my mind,” he told CNA.

Red Cross official, Agus Bambang Priyanto, was among the first emergency workers to arrive at the scene of the attacks. (Photo: CNA/Nivell Rayda)

It was 2am when the firefighters managed to contain the fire, allowing Priyanto and other emergency workers to move closer to the bomb site. They found charred bodies, some of whom were pinned beneath the rubble and debris.

“Some of the dead were completely burned beyond recognition. Some were reduced to skeletons while the rest (of the bodies) were completely incinerated. We found limbs. We found severed heads,” the now 63-year-old recounted.

It took workers eight hours before the last body was evacuated from the scene.

Policemen from the laboratory and forensic center check the blast site in Legian street in the tourist area in Kuta, near Denpasar, on the island of Bali, on Oct 14, 2002. (Photo: AFP/Oka Budhi)

HOSPITAL “WAS LIKE A MARKET” 

Six kilometres away at Sanglah General Hospital, medical workers were swamped with hundreds of incoming patients.

A woman (left) talks to hospital staff manning an information counter in Sanglah, Denpasar, Bali, Oct 15, 2002. (Photo: AFP/Oka Budhi)

“The emergency unit was like a market. In 20 minutes, we were running out of intravenous fluids because there were so many patients,” I Gusti Lanang Made Rudiartha, the then director of the hospital, told CNA.

“There were 202 people killed. My morgue could only fit 10 bodies. So there were body bags lying on our hallways. We had so many patients to care for we only had time to think about what to do with (the bodies) the following day.”

I Gusti Lanang Made Rudiartha, former director of the Sanglah General Hospital in Bali. (Photo: CNA/Nivell Rayda)

As some of the bodies were severely charred, it took forensic teams six months before all 202 deceased victims were identified.

Nyoman Rencini, the widow of 2002 Bali bombings victim Ketut Sumerawat, said it took medical examiners three months before the DNA samples provided by her family matched with one of the bodies. The family then rushed to Sanglah hospital to see the remains.

“I have never seen a dead body in such a (horrific) state. My husband was a tall and strong man. But I saw his body hunched up like a dog inside a body bag. I couldn’t recognise him,” Rencini told CNA as she struggled to contain her emotions.

“I was lost for words. I was speechless when I saw such (a horrific) sight. All I could do was cry. Why did my husband have to (end up) like that?”

Nyoman Rencini holding the photograph of her late husband, Ketut Sumerawat, who was killed in the 2002 Bali bombings. His body was so badly charred that it took medical examiners three months to make the identification. (Photo: CNA/Nivell Rayda)

The attacks also left many to be permanently disabled while others had to go through years of therapy to treat their physical and psychological trauma.

But the adversity also brought the people of Bali closer together.

“There were people offering to become volunteers. There were people who gave victims and their families blankets and towels. There were people offering food for the staff and volunteers. Hotels even sent their workers to help us clean the hospital,” Sanglah hospital former director Rudiartha recounted.

Two Canadian tourists offer flowers to mourn for the victims at the site of car bomb explosion in the tourist area of Kuta, in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on Oct 13, 2002. (Photo: AFP/Choo Youn-Kong)

WHAT IT IS LIKE TODAY

Twenty years later, much has changed on Legian Road. The thoroughfare is still famous for its nightlife but it also attracts visitors looking to pay their respects.

A monument of carved limestone in a shape inspired by Balinese shadow puppetry now stands where the parking building was once located.

The 2002 Bali bombings memorial. The site used to be a parking structure, which was levelled after the terrorist attacks. (Photo: CNA/Nivell Rayda)

Engraved on a large marble plaque are the names of all 202 people who were killed in the attack.

The memorial contains the name of 202 people who were killed in the bombings. (Photo: CNA/Heru Tri Yuniarto)

The monument has become a prominent landmark for the area. To the displeasure of some of the victims’ families, it has also become a selfie spot.

A couple taking selfies at the 2002 Bali bombings memorial in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo: CNA/Heru Tri Yuniarto)

“People need to show more respect to the monument,” Bali bombing victim Thiolina Marpaung told CNA. “This is a place of mourning. A shrine.”

The Paddy’s Pub has moved to a new location less than a 100m down the road.

For years, the site of the first blast was occupied by a nightclub before it went bankrupt because of the pandemic. A deserted two-story structure now stands at the location.

The site of the first blast was for years occupied by a nightclub before it went bankrupt because of the pandemic. A deserted two-story structure now stands at the location. (Photo: CNA/Nivell Rayda)
Meanwhile, the site where Sari Club once stood is now a vacant plot of land which locals use as a parking lot.
The site of the second blast is now vacant and used as a parking lot. There have been attempts to convert it into a park but negotiations between victims and the owner of the property have gone nowhere. (Photo: CNA/Nivell Rayda)

Several victims and their families had been trying to buy the property for more than a decade in the hope of converting it into a so-called Peace Park containing information about the 2002 attack.

The Bali government has tried to intervene by offering the owner of the property another location. But so far, these efforts have been fruitless.

Marpaung said she supported the idea of transforming the property into a peace park. “People need to know what happened here 20 years ago to make sure that this will never ever happen again,” she said.

Several people walking in front of a parking lot in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia the site of the second blast in the 2002 Bali Bombings. (Photo: CNA/Nivell Rayda)
Source: CNA/ni(aw)

Related Topics

2002 Bali Bombings Indonesia counter terrorism Bali

