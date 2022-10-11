Sombre mood as survivors, victims’ families gather in Bali ahead of 20th anniversary of the 2002 bombings

BALI, Indonesia: Mourners from across the world gathered in Bali on Tuesday (Oct 11), ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 2002 bombings as they paid tribute to the 202 people who lost their lives.

A commemoration event on Wednesday is expected to draw more than a hundred participants ranging from government officials, survivors of the attack as well as friends and families of those who were killed. There are also others who were permanently disabled and psychologically traumatised.

On Tuesday, the flags of 22 nations where the fallen victims originated were raised at the 2002 Bali Bombing Monument, which serves as the main venue for the commemoration.