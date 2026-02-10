Indonesia readies up to 8,000 troops for Gaza in support of Trump peace plan
The plan comes as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto received an invitation from the United States on Monday (Feb 9) to attend a Feb 19 Board of Peace meeting.
JAKARTA: Indonesia is preparing to send up to 8,000 troops to Gaza in support of United States President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, making it the first country to publicly commit troops for such a peacekeeping mission, according to state news agency Antara.
Indonesian army chief of staff general Maruli Simanjuntak said on Monday (Feb 9) that the plan was still tentative, and details such as troop deployment numbers were unconfirmed, although they would likely operate under one brigade.
"(We are deploying) a brigade, likely around 5,000 to 8,000 (personnel). But nothing is set in stone yet. So, the numbers aren't final,” Maruli said.
He did not specify what activities the troops would be deployed for but said the plan would focus on humanitarian and reconstruction needs.
Maruli spoke on the matter after a joint meeting with the Indonesian Armed Forces and national police alongside President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday.
The plan comes as Prabowo received an invitation from the US that day to attend a Board of Peace meeting on Feb 19, the leaders’ first, a US government official reportedly confirmed on Sunday.
That day, Indonesia's State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed the invitation but not whether Prabowo would attend.
“No (information) yet. We will announce if there is certainty (on whether the president will join),” said Prasetyo.
He added that Indonesia hoped to sign a trade deal with the US during the trip.
In November last year, the Indonesian Armed Forces started screening troops for a possible peacekeeping deployment to Gaza as Indonesia awaited a final United Nations (UN) Security Council mandate and decision from the government.
This was part of efforts for the Gaza International Stabilization Force (ISF), a UN-mandated multinational peacekeeping force outlined in the Gaza peace plan.
Indonesian Armed Forces spokesperson major-general Freddy Ardianzah said on Nov 18 last year that the vetting for troops includes reviewing soldiers’ past experience in humanitarian operations both at home and abroad, Antara reported.
Prabowo previously said in September 2025 at the UN General Assembly that Indonesia was ready to deploy at least 20,000 peacekeepers in Gaza, stressing Indonesia’s role as one of the “largest contributors of the UN peacekeeping forces”.
Indonesia is among several countries willing to contribute to the ISF, which US officials say could reach up to 10,000 troops, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar and Azerbaijan have also reportedly weighed in on deploying troops, while several US allies including Saudi Arabia and Jordan have declined to send troops under any circumstances.
On Jan 22, Indonesia officially became a founding member of Trump’s peace board for Gaza, a move which drew widespread resistance at home.
However, on Feb 3, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said that Prabowo is leaving the option of withdrawal open if the board’s direction “did not align” with Indonesia’s priorities.
“(We could withdraw) if it does not match what we want: First, peace in Gaza in the immediate term; then peace in Palestine more broadly, and ultimately Palestinian independence and sovereignty,” Sugiano told reporters.
Prabowo also met with Muslim leaders in the presidential palace in Jakarta that day to discuss the decision to join the Board of Peace and its impact on the Palestinian struggle, which yielded nods from several Islamic organisations.
The Board of Peace was initially established to ensure that post-conflict reconstruction in Gaza proceeds effectively.