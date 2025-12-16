Sumatra floods: Aceh residents raise white flags in desperation as hunger, shortages bite

ACEH: Residents of Indonesia’s Aceh province have put up white flags to signal they can no longer cope with conditions three weeks after Cyclone Senyar battered three provinces in Sumatra.

More than 1,000 people on Sumatra island have died in the disaster, which struck around Nov 25.

But government aid has struggled to reach some remote areas and besides food shortages and power that has yet to be restored, health woes like fever, typhoid and skin diseases have also afflicted survivors.

Residents have put up white flags in front of homes in villages, along national highways and at emergency posts and evacuation sites. Local government offices have also raised white flags to protest what residents described as the central government’s slow response to the disaster, local media reported.

The Indonesian government has turned down international offers of aid, saying it is able to support emergency operations.

“Many residents and volunteers are putting up white flags because they can no longer endure how severe the situation has become,” said Rahmiana, a Banda Aceh resident currently on a humanitarian mission, as quoted by Republika on Monday (Dec 15).