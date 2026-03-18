Indonesian military detains four soldiers over acid attack on activist

JAKARTA: The Indonesian military detained four soldiers on Wednesday (Mar 18) suspected of links to an acid attack that maimed a rights activist critical of the growing role of the armed forces, an official said.

Andrie Yunus, deputy coordinator of the KontraS rights group, was riding a motorbike last week when he was approached by two men on a scooter, one of whom threw acid at him, according to the group.

He suffered injuries to his face, an eye, hands and torso.

The military police have detained four soldiers from the armed forces' intelligence unit suspected to have ties to the assault, commander Yusri Nuryanto said.

An internal investigation after the attack had found "some irregularities" that led to the detentions, Nusri said, without giving further details of their alleged crimes.

"We are still investigating the motives of the four alleged perpetrators," Yusri told a press conference.