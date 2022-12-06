Jets from France, missiles from Turkey: Indonesia races to renew ageing military hardware

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has recently met his counterparts from various countries in a bid to finalise several military equipment acquisition deals.

On Nov 25, Mr Subianto met with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu in Jakarta when they discussed the purchase of two French Scorpene-class attack submarines.

Indonesia already ordered 42 of France’s Rafale fighter jets worth US$8.1 billion in February.

Earlier in November, Mr Subianto welcomed his American counterpart Lloyd Austin to Jakarta.

They discussed Indonesia’s plan to purchase F-15 fighter jets. The Indonesian defence minister described talks as being in an advanced stage.

"The decision now is with the Indonesian government … Negotiations have advanced very well," he said at a press conference with Mr Austin on Nov 21.

On his part, Mr Austin said: "We certainly support the minister's efforts to continue to modernise their defence systems and capabilities and we want to continue to be helpful in any way we can.”

Analysts told CNA said Indonesia’s decision to renew its ageing military equipment is timely. However, a closer look at the country’s defence procurement strategy suggests there might be potential pitfalls, including whether the equipment could work well in conjunction with each other.

Given the size of the Indonesian archipelago which stretches more than 5,000km from east to west and more than 1,700km from north to south, observers have said that its military equipment is insufficient.

The sinking of Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 last year has also shown that the country’s military equipment is ageing, said defence analyst Alman Helvas Ali from Jakarta-based defence think tank Marapi Consulting and Advisory.

"Actually the procurement of the equipment is to replace those that are already old.

“Some equipment is 30 years old, some 40 years old, some are 50 years old. This is a very reasonable move," said Mr Ali.

KRI Nanggala 402, for instance, was built in Germany in 1981 and underwent a two-year refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012.

Last year, it was taking part in a torpedo drill in north Bali waters when it suddenly went missing.

After days of search efforts which included foreign assistance such as from Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, the military chief announced that it sank in Bali’s sea, killing all 53 crew members on board.

In a bid to replace ageing equipment, Indonesia has increased its defence budget.

Last year, the budget was 118.2 trillion rupiah (US$7.2 billion) and this year it went up to about 133 trillion rupiah.

Next year, the military will receive a budget of more than 134 trillion rupiah.