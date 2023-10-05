Indonesia's agriculture minister resigns amid graft probe

JAKARTA: Indonesia's agriculture minister on Thursday (Oct 5) submitted his resignation to President Joko Widodo, amid an investigation by the country's anti-graft agency.

Syahrul Yasin Limpo's stepping down comes after the agency, known as the KPK, found billions of rupiah in raids on his ministry and residence.

The agency has not yet provided details of the case nor has it publicly named Syahrul a suspect, but there are three clusters of corruption being investigated - extortion, receiving gratuities and money laundering.

Limpo tendered his resignation a day after he returned to Indonesia. He had earlier been uncontactable following a working visit to Europe.

He was expected to return to the country on Oct 1 but only surfaced on Oct 4.

The Indonesian government said in an earlier statement that it had no information on his whereabouts and Limpo's office and colleagues had reportedly lost contact with him since Sep 30, when he concluded his working trip.

"On the whereabouts (of Syahrul Yasin Limpo), we (the government) did not know either," Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD remarked at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

"I mean, if they (the KPK) encounter any problem, for instance, in investigating seized items or items allegedly destroyed, we will facilitate them to handle this. We will help, as it is the government's task. However, as for his whereabouts, we are also unaware."

Mahfud said that the anti-graft agency had its own methods of locating Limpo, and it would not be easy for a public figure like a minister to go unnoticed by the public.

He also dismissed suspicion that Limpo might have attempted to flee the ongoing graft investigation as his legal status was still unclear.

Limpo returned to Indonesia on Wednesday. He was reportedly late because he had problems with his prostate and had to seek treatment first, said a member of his party, as quoted by CNN Indonesia.

He was then questioned by the police for three hours on Thursday regarding his alleged involvement in the graft case.