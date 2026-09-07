Indonesia flight disruptions send travellers on marathon journeys as fares surge, trains sell out

SCRAMBLING TO GET HOME

Malaysian comedian Jason Leong - who had a show in Jakarta on Sep 5 - was due to fly from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang in Selangor state on Batik Air at 11.45am on Sunday.

But at around 1am, he was notified that his flight had been cancelled due to volcanic ash.

Leong then posted a video on his Instagram asking for alternative routes to return to Malaysia, with suggestions including flying from Bandung, Yogyakarta or Surabaya.

"Ultimately I decided on Yogyakarta because Surabaya was also near an erupting volcano, and Bandung didn't have direct flights to Kuala Lumpur," Leong told CNA, referring to an eruption at Mount Semeru, some 100km south of Surabaya.

He managed to book an AirAsia flight from Yogyakarta International Airport to Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Monday at 5.30pm. To get to Yogyakarta, he travelled by train for a little longer than six hours.

“I have to say arrangements were made easily but maybe that's also because I travel a lot for work,” said Leong.

He added that he was impressed by the communication from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and the information provided by Indonesian government agencies monitoring the weather, air quality and volcanic eruptions.

“The communication from airport authorities was clear and constantly updated, as was the information from the relevant agencies.”