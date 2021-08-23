Indonesia to allow restaurants, shops to reopen in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Indonesia will start reopening restaurants, malls and places of worship in some areas including the capital Jakarta, President Joko Widodo said on Monday (Aug 23), as new coronavirus cases have fallen sharply from their peak and vaccinations rise.

Starting Tuesday, restaurants and places of worship in parts of the world's fourth most populous country will be able to operate at 25 per cent capacity and shopping malls at 50 per cent, Widodo told a virtual press conference.

"Since July 15, cases have fallen 78 per cent. The recovery rate is also higher than new positive cases," he said. "Seeing that several indicators are starting to improve, the government will consider making gradual adjustments to some restrictions."

For the first time since mid-June, Indonesia reported fewer than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Daily deaths were also under 1,000 for the first time in more than a month.